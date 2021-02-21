The secret to heavenly polenta is the cornmeal itself, stone-ground for best flavor

Many recipes call for coarsely ground cornmeal when making polenta, but you can use coarse, medium, or fine. I like a mix of fine and medium, which is what I had in Aosta. This combination produces polenta that has some texture but is still creamy. Polenta can also be soft or sturdy, depending on the liquid-to-grain ratio, and when you serve it. A 1:4 ratio (one part polenta to four parts liquid) is a good rule of thumb to achieve thick but spoonable polenta.

For me, polenta is most enjoyable immediately after it’s cooked, while it is still hot and pourable. Left to sit, it solidifies quickly, at which point it can be sliced and fried, grilled or baked.

Cooking polenta is often made out to be a chore for the modern cook — so much time, all that stirring. Shortcuts have been devised, from soaking the grains overnight to baking the polenta in the oven. I sometimes use these shortcuts myself, but when I have the time I prefer the old-fashioned method of stirring the cornmeal on the stovetop, so I can watch as the mixture bubbles and transforms, slowly, from a coarse slurry into a soft, golden porridge.

That transformation is essential, as it removes any bitterness and unlocks the polenta’s natural sweetness. On a cold night in the middle of winter, it hardly seems a chore.

———