The tastiest shortcut to green shakshuka

Normally, I can take or leave bell peppers. Even though their brilliant colors are irresistibly shiny, they still elicit no more than meh when eaten. But chef Lior Lev Sercarz showed me how to make bell peppers essential to a dish.

The secret is spices.

Sercarz owns La Boîte, an online and specialty food shop in New York City that sells well-sourced spices and his signature blends. When he asked if I wanted to help him write a cookbook a few years ago, I immediately said yes. Despite years of professional kitchen training, I knew little about spices and wanted to learn from the master.

One vital lesson: Spices bring out the sweetness in bell peppers. This is especially true in shakshuka, the Israeli dish in which eggs simmer in sauce sunny side up. Born and raised in Israel, Sercarz ate countless versions of this breakfast dish before creating variations of his own.