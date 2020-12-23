The ultimate breakfast treat: Homemade biscuits, homemade butter. homemade jam

Every once in a while, my faher would bake biscuits for breakfast. He made them the only way I knew they could be made: out of a box.

Only after I was grown did I realize that box-made buttermilk biscuits was merely a way of approximating something that could be done by hand. And it was not until even later that I came to know that homemade biscuits can be made with hardly any more effort and time than it takes to make the boxed version.

But that’s not all.

We slathered my father’s hot biscuits generously with butter — butter that we had acquired the way Nature intended, at a store. I knew that farmers of an earlier time churned their own butter, but that always seemed quaint to me, and cinematic.

It never occurred to me that I could make my own butter at home with the use of a common household appliance, and in less time than it takes to make biscuits.

And even that’s not all.

Once the butter had melted into those biscuits, we would spread each half with jam. The jam, obviously, came in store-bought jars. I realized that many people make their own jam, but it wasn’t until just a few years ago that I tried to do it myself. And yes, it was easier than I thought.