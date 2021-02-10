Think heart healthy for Valentine’s Day

The perfect gift this Valentine’s Day is the gift of heart health.
Along with Valentine’s Day, February marks American Heart Month, a great time to commit to a healthy lifestyle and make small changes that can lead to a lifetime of heart health.
When you hear the term “heart disease,” you may think, “That’s a man’s disease.” Did you know heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year — more than all cancers combined. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.
You can lower your chance of heart disease and a heart attack by taking simple steps:
— Eat a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products. Choose foods low in saturated fats, cholesterol, salt (sodium), and added sugars.
— Exercise regularly. Adults need 2 hours and 30 minutes (or 150 minutes total) of exercise each week. You can spread your activity out during the week, and can break it up into smaller chunks of time during the day.
— Be smoke-free. If you are ready to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569 for Spanish speakers) for free resources, including free quit coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to other resources where you live.
— Limit alcohol use, which can lead to long-term health problems, including heart disease and cancer. If you do choose to drink, do so in moderation, which is no more than one drink a day for women. Do not drink at all if you are pregnant.
— Know your family history. There may be factors that could increase your risk for heart disease and stroke.
Kale and White Bean Soup
1 cup chopped onion (1 medium onion)
4 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon olive or canola oil
2 cups low-sodium broth (chicken or vegetable)
1-1⁄2 cups cooked white beans or 1 can (15 ounces), drained and rinsed
1-3⁄4 cups diced tomatoes or 1 can (14.5 ounces), with juice
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
3 cups chopped kale (fresh or frozen)
Wash your hands with soap and water. Wash vegetables in running water.
In a saucepan over medium-high heat, sauté onion and garlic in oil until soft. Add broth, white beans, and tomatoes; stir to combine.
Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Add the kale and Italian seasoning. Simmer until kale has softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve warm.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Makes 5 (1 cup) servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 110 calories, 3 g fat, 550 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate and 2 g dietary fiber.
Recipe from: Oregon State Extension’s Food Hero website
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu