Think heart healthy for Valentine’s Day

The perfect gift this Valentine’s Day is the gift of heart health.

Along with Valentine’s Day, February marks American Heart Month, a great time to commit to a healthy lifestyle and make small changes that can lead to a lifetime of heart health.

When you hear the term “heart disease,” you may think, “That’s a man’s disease.” Did you know heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year — more than all cancers combined. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.

You can lower your chance of heart disease and a heart attack by taking simple steps:

— Eat a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products. Choose foods low in saturated fats, cholesterol, salt (sodium), and added sugars.

— Exercise regularly. Adults need 2 hours and 30 minutes (or 150 minutes total) of exercise each week. You can spread your activity out during the week, and can break it up into smaller chunks of time during the day.