Today’s Special: Dukkah can be store bought, but it’s easy to make at home … and tastes better

I first discovered the delicious nut, seed and spice mixture called dukkah (pronounced DOO-kah) when I visited Australia some years ago. I was served a basket of chunky pieces of whole grain bread alongside little dishes of dukkah and olive oil.

The traditional way of eating this delicious and addictive treat is to dip the bread in the oil and then in the seed mixture.

Although it is very popular in Australia, the dish originates from Egypt. Dukkah may be purchased in some gourmet and ethnic markets, or online, but it’s easy to make at home and tastes better with freshly toasted nuts and seeds, and it can be fun to experiment with different ingredients.

The exact ingredients change from recipe to recipe but just about every mixture includes nuts (most often hazelnuts, but various other kinds may be used alone or in combination), sesame seeds, coriander and cumin. To this, you might add dried thyme, mint, peppercorns, or various other sweet, hot and savory herbs and spices.

It is important to toast the nuts and seeds separately before combining with the spices and herbs. The ingredients can be ground coarsely with a mortar and pestle, or more finely ground in a food processor or blender.