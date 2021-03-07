Today’s Special: It’s time for a soothing bowl of steaming soup

This time of the year puts me into the comfort-food mode. And nothing is more soothing than a steaming bowl of homemade soup on a cool March day.

A hearty soup, by itself or with a sandwich and salad, makes a complete dinner on a busy day. Assembling a whole meal in a bowl with simple ingredients, such as beans, sautéed onions, a handful of lentils, chopped vegetables and fresh herbs can be very satisfying. It’s a myth that rich-flavored soups from scratch are time-consuming. Once you get the soup started and throw everything into the pot you can go about your other activities until it’s ready.

Mix and match ingredients based on what’s on hand in your refrigerator and pantry — leftover cut-up cooked chicken, beef, or turkey, beans, noodles, rice, vegetables, and herbs are all good soup additions.

Buy the best broth you can, or better yet, make your own for a rich, full-flavored soup. Replace part of the broth with heavy cream, coconut milk, chopped tomatoes and their juices, or bean broth.

Soups are part of cuisines from around the world whether it’s Mexican tortilla soup, Vietnamese pho, Russian borscht or American chowder. Covered in the refrigerator, most soups will last for up to five days, but they also can be frozen for up to two months. Just bring back to boiling before serving.