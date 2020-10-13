Today’s Special: Italian gremolata is great with sandwiches, meats, fish vegetables

For the gremolata: Chop the parsley on a cutting board with a chef’s knife until it is almost finely chopped. Using a Microplane or fine-toothed grater, grate the garlic cloves over the parsley. Using the same Microplane, grate the zest from the two lemons on top of the garlic. Continue to chop the parsley, mixing in the garlic and lemon as you go, until the parsley is chopped very fine. Don’t use a food processor or blender for this. Makes 1/4 cup.

For the Brussels sprouts: Prepare an ice bath in a large bowl. Blanch the Brussel sprouts in boiling salted water for 3 minutes. Place in the ice bath, then drain well and pat dry. If the Brussels sprouts are large, cut in half lengthwise.

Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, decrease the heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, adding about 1 tablespoon water every 5 minutes, for a total of 15 to 20 minutes. Toss the onion in a bowl with the blanched Brussels sprouts; set aside.

Combine the flour, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the sprouts and onion mixture, tossing gently to combine and coat the vegetables. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for a minimum of 6 hours and up to 24 hours.

When ready to cook the sprouts, make the gremolata, and set aside.