Today’s Special: Kohlrabi not much to look at, but it sure is tasty

Whisk together the lime juice, balsamic vinegar, honey, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and the 1/8 teaspoon of pepper in a medium-size bowl. Slowly whisk in 3 tablespoons of the olive oil until combined. Place the kohlrabi slices in the vinaigrette and set aside to marinate.

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a deep sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Add the wet collards, a little at a time if needed to fit the pan. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and cook, turning the greens with tongs, until they are just starting to wilt, about 1 minute. Add 1/3 cup of water (or up to 1/2 cup if your collards are not slightly wet from rinsing).

Cover and cook over medium-low heat until the greens are tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Uncover the pan and continue to cook until any remaining water evaporates. Add the butter or olive oil and cook, turning the collards until coated, about 1 minute.

Set out up to 6 salad plates to compose each salad individually. Lift the kohlrabi from the vinaigrette with tongs, allowing excess vinaigrette to drip off, and transfer about 6 slices to each plate (or enough to cover it with some overlap). Sprinkle the kohlrabi with flaked sea salt and top with a heap of greens, about 1/4 cup per plate.