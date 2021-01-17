Today’s Special: Once scorned, Brussels sprouts hit their stride as tasty side

Brussels sprouts have long been the black sheep of the Brassicaceae family of vegetables closely related to kale, cauliflower and mustard greens.

Their reputation for being bitter, soggy, and foul-smelling stemmed from the way they were prepared in the past — boiled and overcooked. Thanks to creative chefs, this nutritious and delicious vegetable is now getting the attention it deserves.

Chefs are cooking Brussels sprouts using every method imaginable — sautéing, braising, grilling, and roasting.

Raw Brussels sprouts make a delicious salad. Simply shred or thinly slice the sprouts using a food processor slicing disc, mandoline or sharp knife, and combine with chopped kale, sliced apples, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, grated Parmesan cheese, and toss with your favorite tart dressing.

My favorite way to prepare them is to roast until crisp, caramelized and golden brown on the outside, and sweet and tender on the inside. I love to eat them straight off the baking pan like candy.

These would be lovely with grilled, steak, chicken or pork; or if serving on their own drizzled with blue cheese or balsamic vinegar and lemon juice, or for an Asian twist, Teriyaki sauce.