Today’s Special: Roesti by any other name is still a tasty potato dish

Don’t let the fancy name fool you, roesti (ROOSH-tee or RAW-stee) potatoes are simply hash browns or latkes by another name. The Swiss consider it their national dish, but it is no surprise that it has become popular all over the world.

This simple combination of potatoes, butter and salt can be absolutely extraordinary — crisp on the outside with a soft, melting interior. Because they are so good on their own, they need no other embellishment — although they can be turned into a complete meal with the addition of finely chopped onion, bacon or smoked ham, and thinly sliced cheese such as gruyere. Try them topped with a poached egg and chopped herbs.

All you really need for a good roesti, however, are some firm potatoes, shredded raw to make a good crust, and plenty of butter. Roesti potatoes make the perfect side dish to a stew, chop, roast or even other vegetables. The medium-to-high starch content of Yukon golds or russet potatoes are a good choice for a finished roesti.

Potatoes contain a lot of water, so after grating them (using the large holes of hand grater or the food processor) it’s important to squeeze out as much moisture as possible. I find that twisting them in a clean dishtowel or putting them in a ricer works very well.