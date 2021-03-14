Today’s Special: Spice up your life with this Moroccan squash and chickpea soup

It’s rare to find a dish that isn’t a little better with a spice or spice blend added to the preparation. Stock your pantry with a spice selection and pretty much anything you cook will taste better, whether we’re talking grilled chicken or crispy roasted potatoes.

Ras el hanout, a complex, aromatic spice blend that’s associated with Moroccan cuisine, is one I like to have on my spice rack. While most recipes for it include cumin, coriander, cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, various peppers, and turmeric, no two versions of this spice blend are the same. The mixture of spices varies from region to region in Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria, with some containing as many as 50 spices.

The literal translation of ras el hanout is “head of the shop” or “top shelf,” indicating that this mix of spices is the best offering in a spice shop. Every spice shop in Morocco has its signature blend.

Ras el hanout is most often used to season tagines, meats, vegetables and stews, but it’s also great as a rub or marinade for grilled meats and fish or roasted vegetables.

You can purchase ras el hanout online or at Whole Foods, but you can make your own with ground spices you may already have in your kitchen.