Today’s Special: Try kale and other items for a seasonal tabbouleh

Michael Solomonov writes, “Here in the U.S. tabbouleh is generally made with bulgur wheat, parsley, lemon juice, and chopped tomatoes. But in Israel it is very unlikely that you will find it made the same way in two different kitchens. Kale has the same advantage as parsley (it doesn’t wilt from the acid in lemon juice, so you can prepare the salad in advance) and is an excellent alternative. During the fall, I added apples and crushed walnuts, which mimic and can even replace the bulgur for a wheat-free version.”