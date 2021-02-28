Today’s Special: Try kale and other items for a seasonal tabbouleh

Michael Solomonov writes, “Here in the U.S. tabbouleh is generally made with bulgur wheat, parsley, lemon juice, and chopped tomatoes. But in Israel it is very unlikely that you will find it made the same way in two different kitchens. Kale has the same advantage as parsley (it doesn’t wilt from the acid in lemon juice, so you can prepare the salad in advance) and is an excellent alternative. During the fall, I added apples and crushed walnuts, which mimic and can even replace the bulgur for a wheat-free version.”
Kale, Apple, Walnut and Sumac Onion Tabbouleh
- 2 cups (packed) shredded stemmed kale leaves
- 3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts
- 1/2 cup diced apple
- 1/4 cup Simple Sumac Onions (recipe follows)
- 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Toss to combine and serve.
Note: To remove seeds from pomegranates, cut the pomegranate in half crosswise. Working over a bowl, take a sturdy wooden spoon and hit the back of the pomegranate half several times. The seeds will fall out into the bowl. Turn the pomegranate and continue until all the seeds are extracted. Discard any white membrane that may fall into the bowl.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Simple Sumac Onions
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced or diced
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon ground sumac
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine. Serve immediately.
Makes about 1 cup.
Recipe adapted from: “Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking” by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ($35)
Today’s Special is a Tribune News Service column from the Miami Herald by Carole Kotkin, manager of the Ocean Reef Club cooking school and co-host of Food & Wine Talk on southfloridagourmet.com.