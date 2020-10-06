Today's Special: Delight your dinner guests with light-as-air Pavlova

Your dinner guests will love Pavlova, a light-as-air dessert that is crispy on the outside, but soft as marshmallows on the inside. Plus, it’s gluten-free.

Pavlova is one of the best examples of the sorcery of sugar and egg whites that originated in Germany and today appears in the cuisines of New Zealand, Australia and the United States. The dessert, named after the famous Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, is really just a meringue base (egg whites and sugar whipped together until fluffy and stiff) with a little corn starch beaten in.

I like to add a few other ingredients as well, such as vanilla extract and salt to balance the flavors, and cream of tartar or a few drops of lemon juice or vinegar to make the meringue more stable.

The meringue is piped out into a shell that will be baked in a low-temperature oven and topped with fruit and whipped cream after it has cooled.

When preparing a Pavlova, make sure your bowl and beaters are very clean and free of fat or grease or those egg whites won’t whip. It’s also important for the egg whites to be at room temperature before beating them to get more volume.