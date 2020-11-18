Turkey for two? A rookie’s guide to a homemade Thanksgiving

For the dishes you insist on making from scratch, Grant suggests making whatever you can a few days in advance. Brussels sprouts and potatoes, for example, can be blanched beforehand and stored in the fridge, so all you have to do is throw them in hot water on that Thursday. Also, if you’re tackling a new recipe, practice it a couples of times beforehand until you’ve got it down pat.

“Do a spreadsheet and get things planned out,” she suggested. Do you have the ability to safely store everything you buy for the meal? Do you have all the pots and pans you need?

If you’re cooking a frozen turkey, give it enough time to properly thaw in the refrigerator, a process that can take days depending on the size.

A whole turkey is probably not a great idea for small crowds unless you have a big oven and want a ton of leftovers. Maybe go with a more manageable whole or split turkey breast. They take up less space, cook in a flash (15 minutes per pound), and are much easier to carve. Plan upon 1 to 1-1/4 pounds of turkey and 3/4 cup of stuffing per guest.