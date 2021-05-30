USDA offers grilling tips for summertime safety

-- The best way to ensure a worry-free barbecue is to thoroughly cook mechanically tenderized meat. Use your food thermometer and follow USDA’s recommendations for safe internal temperatures mentioned above.

Follow the one-hour rule on hot days

When the temperature outside rises above 90 degrees F, perishable food such as meat and poultry, dips and cold salads, or cut fruits and vegetables are only safe to sit out on the table for one hour.

After that hour, harmful bacteria, which can cause foodborne illness, may start to grow. To prevent this, keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot.

According to a recent USDA survey, nearly 85% of participants said they don’t keep cold foods on ice when they serve them. Keep cold foods at an internal temperature of 40 degrees F or below by keeping food on ice or refrigerated until ready to serve.

In the same survey, 66% of participants indicated they did not keep their cooked foods, like burgers and hot dogs, warm after cooking. Hot perishable foods should be kept warm (above 140 degrees F) until they’re eaten or refrigerate leftovers within one hour.

Know your outdoor environment