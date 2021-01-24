Where true grits go for a twist and shout

“I tried to create recipes that are approachable and easy to work into everyday foods,” she says of her cookbook. “I wanted to move meals more toward whole grains.”

However, grits still are a regional specialty and not sold in a lot of supermarkets, she says. And that’s the case in Pittsburgh, where it is hard to find whole-grain grits of any brand. So to test the recipes, I settled for instant white grits rather grudgingly after not finding the old-fashioned kind in four different stores.

For a perfect bowl of old-fashioned grits, Pittman says, the proportion should be one cup of grits to almost four cups of liquid, which can be a combination of milk and water or stock and water. Start with bringing the liquid to a boil, then season the water with salt before gradually pouring in the grits. The key is to make the grits lump-free, she says, and so the mixture needs to be whisked constantly on low-simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Pittman is big on foods with toppings. On Oscar night she would throw a party, having a mashed potato bar with 30 kinds of toppings. That concept came into play when she came up with the grit recipes for her cookbook. “There is no limit to toppings, and grits is a wonderful canvas that absorbs anything,” she says.