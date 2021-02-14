World's Fare: Golden milk is a sweet treat

Turmeric, the day-glow Indian spice, is one of the hottest ingredients around at the moment — and turmeric latte, or “golden milk,” is a delicious recipe for incorporating it into your diet.

A mild spice, turmeric in its powdered form can be added to most things unobtrusively. At home, when cooking Indian food, we use it in its powdered version in every main meal a quarter of a teaspoon at a time. In small quantities, you barely notice the flavor. It’s mild, mellow and earthy.

Infused into warm milk, like in this turmeric latte, it tastes sweet and zingy. For me (and many Indians), it is the taste of childhood, of a few days off school, tucked up in bed and being looked after.

But now, I need no excuse, I drink it first thing in the morning for a jolt of sunshine or last thing at night for a soothing evening drink. It’s even good cold, as a milkshake, when the weather is unbearably hot.

Powdered turmeric is available in most large grocery stores, but fresh tends to found in smaller Asian grocers. Only peel the fresh turmeric if you don’t mind getting yellow fingers, or else, leave unpeeled.

Turmeric Latte

Start to finish: 10 minutes