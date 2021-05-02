FULLERTON — The Fullerton Knights of Columbus had its monthly meeting April 13 in the parish hall.

Grand Knight Wes Wetovickcalled the meeting to order and it started with a prayer. The council agreed to donate $15,000 to offset a recent church loan for the boiler and air conditioner for St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton.

Deacon Bill Buchta reported that the low cost of long-term care insurance by the Knights of Columbus insurance can offset expenses later in life. Knights of Columbus research over 20 years shows the average person applies and is accepted at age 54, more than 50% are declined at age 64 due to health concerns and tax-free benefits are paid at age 83.

The council awarded $1,500 in scholarships to high school seniors.

District Deputy Roy Zach reported on the growth new members of the Knights of Columbus throughout the state by online membership, using kofc.org/joinus.

The meeting closed with a prayer for the seminarians and homebound.