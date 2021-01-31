Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

President Nancy Krueger presided over the virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International on Jan. 16.

Rebeccah Hoobler volunteered to fill the vacancy reported by the nominating committee.

Sue Gronemeyer read a thank-you note from Lincoln Elementary in Hastings, for the hats, gloves and mittens they received. Gronemeyer commented that donations were up from last year’s total. Jenny Messerer also read a thank-you note received from Hastings High School for the paper goods they received.

Krueger reported the international convention in Finland has been canceled. However, the convention in the Portland, Ore., area is still pending. Krueger also recommended an article for the members to read pertaining to world fellowship.

Colleen O’Neill urged members to apply for available scholarships. The deadline for applications is May 1 for chapter scholarships. The Pilster grant deadline is Feb. 1. Gamma Chapter should hear the status of their grant application after that date.

Sarah Nedrig announced the yearbooks had been sent to members. As the chair of the Leadership Development and Altruism Committee, Nedrig added that a box of hats, gloves and mittens were donated to Howard School in Grand Island.