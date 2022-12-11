Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma

Members of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, met Nov. 19 at Hy-Vee’s meeting room. Hostesses were Colleen O’Neill and Cathy Morgan.

Guest speaker was Miranda Dukes, director of Royal Family Kids. She reported their goal is to interrupt cycles of neglect and abuse of children in the foster care system. She reported there is a summer camp one week long for foster children ages 6-11. They celebrate all the campers’ birthdays, have a Christmas dinner and many activities in a family-like structure with volunteers.

President Colleen O’Neill called the meeting to order with 13 members and four guests present.

Deb Ashworth, Marie White and Barb McGraw were initiated and Janet Blake was reinstated.

O’Neill reported on a suggested 2023 project, Schools for Africa, from Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma which joined with UNICEF. This project helps children by providing quality education. She plans to report to the state on Gamma Chapter’s projects for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Grand Island Crisis Center.

Rebecca Hoobler shared examples for the fleece blanket project for Grand Island Crisis Center.

O’Neill shared the Esther Pilser grant application and asked for input.

The next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hy-Vee, with Jeanne Briggs and Kathy Behring serving as hostesses. The program will be about the group’s World Fellowship program and the completion of blankets for the Crisis Center.