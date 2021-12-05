Gamma Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma

Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, met Nov. 20, at the Hy-Vee club room, with Cathy Morgan and Jenny Messerer serving as hostesses.

Kathy Behring was initiated and Jeanne Briggs was reinstated into membership.

President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with 13 members present. She thanked Colleen O’Neill and Sarah Nedrig for writing the “Sock it to Me” proposal for the Esther Pilster grant and distributing the socks to Adams, Hall and Hamilton schools this fall.

Members brought hats and gloves to decorate Christmas trees at the Hastings Museum and Stuhr Museum. It was suggested that additional hats and gloves could be brought to the January meeting.

Jan Heady shared a program honoring Gamma Chapter’s founders.

The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Hy-Vee club room.