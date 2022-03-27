The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma, was March 19 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Sue Gronemeyer and Jan Heady were hostesses.

President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with 11 members present. She reminded members of the Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma convention on April 1-2 at Ramada Midtown Conference Center in Grand Island.

Rebecca Hobbler presented a reorganization plan for committees.

The 2022-24 slate of officers elected are: Colleen O’Neill, president; Sarah Nedrig, vice president; Jan Heady, recording secretary; Sue Gronemeyer, corresponding secretary; and Cathy Morgan, treasurer.

Marcene Damitz from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Nebraska presented a program. She explained the way the “bigs” are matched to the “littles” and the different types programs.

The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Hy-Vee club room, with Michelle Downs and Nedrig serving as hostesses.