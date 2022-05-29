Eight members of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma, met May 21 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Michele Downs and Sarah Nedrig were hostesses.

President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order. She reported highlights of the Nebraska State Delta Kappa Gamma convention on April 1-3. Rebecca Hobbler explained a reorganization plan for committees.

The 2022-24 slate of officers elected are: Colleen O’Neill, president; Sarah Nedrig, vice president; Jan Heady, secretary; Cathy Morgan, treasurer. Both the vice president and secretary were installed, with the president and treasurer to be installed in September.

Heady presented a program on the 12 original founders of Delta Kappa Gamma.

The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Rebecca Hoobler’s home, with O’Neill also as a hostess. Hoobler will present a program on Greek traditions. She would like members to bring gently used or new books for children, kindergarten through 12th grade, to be distributed to a Greek school in Chicago.