Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

President Nancy Krueger presided over the May 15 virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Cheryl Schuett, treasurer, reminded members of the May 31 deadline for payment of dues.

Krueger reported the Northwest Regional Conference is scheduled for July 7-10 in Portland, Ore. It will be a hybrid convention. All registration fees are to be paid by June 8.

Krueger gave an update on the Nebraska State Convention and noted the Gamma Chapter state scholarship recipients, Sarah Nedrig for 2020 and Rebecca Hoobler in 2021. Colleen O’Neill, scholarship chair, reported Hoobler and Nedrig will each receive $250 for continuing their educational goals.

Cathy Morgan was appointed to the Esther Pilster Endowment State Committee. Colleen O’Neill was recognized as receiving an Esther Pilster Award to be used by Gamma Chapter for continuing the goals of the Leadership and Altruism Committee. After discussion, the group voted for the award to be split among the three counties of Hall, Hamilton and Adams and distributed in September.

Gamma Chapter’s Diane Meyer is retiring from teaching at the end of the 2021 school year.