President Nancy Krueger presided over the virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, on March 20.

Cheryl Schuett, treasurer, reminded members of the May 31 deadline for payment of dues.

The State Leadership Development and Altruism Committee has chosen to collect funds for the Royal Family Kids’ Camp. The collecting of funds is usually done at the state convention. However, that convention is being held April 24 via Zoom. Gamma members are urged to consider donating to the Royal Family Kids’ Camp by mail, and were referred to the website in the spring quarterly for the addresses for the nine Nebraska camps.

As a State Nominating Committee member, Schuett reported that Rebecca Hoobler has been appointed to the State Nominating Committee.

At the chapter level, Cathy Morgan, Rebecca Hoobler and JoLynn Gardner-Scholz have been added to the Leadership Development and Altruism Committee.

Colleen O’Neill, scholarship chair, urged interested members to apply for the chapter scholarship by May 1.

Schuett asked members for input for the Strategic Planning Committee.