 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International
0 comments

Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President Nancy Krueger presided over the virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, on March 20.

Cheryl Schuett, treasurer, reminded members of the May 31 deadline for payment of dues.

The State Leadership Development and Altruism Committee has chosen to collect funds for the Royal Family Kids’ Camp. The collecting of funds is usually done at the state convention. However, that convention is being held April 24 via Zoom. Gamma members are urged to consider donating to the Royal Family Kids’ Camp by mail, and were referred to the website in the spring quarterly for the addresses for the nine Nebraska camps.

As a State Nominating Committee member, Schuett reported that Rebecca Hoobler has been appointed to the State Nominating Committee.

At the chapter level, Cathy Morgan, Rebecca Hoobler and JoLynn Gardner-Scholz have been added to the Leadership Development and Altruism Committee.

Colleen O’Neill, scholarship chair, urged interested members to apply for the chapter scholarship by May 1.

Schuett asked members for input for the Strategic Planning Committee.

Krueger reminded members that registration is required to join the state convention, but there is no cost.

Following the business meeting, members shared Irish sayings, recipe histories, jokes, family histories and blessings.

Gamma’s next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, via Zoom.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youth

The show must go on

No pandemic can stop Grand Island Senior High fine arts students from doing what they love. Each year GISH puts on a musical that impresses th…

The color of meat and poultry
Advice

The color of meat and poultry

Color is important when meat and poultry are purchased, stored and cooked. Often an attractive, bright color is why we select the item to purchase.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts