Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State Delta Kappa Gamma
Members of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State of Delta Kappa Gamma, met for their regular meeting Jan. 15 at the Hy-Vee club room. Jeanne Briggs and Rebecca Hoobler served as hostesses.

President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with eight members and one guest present.

Sue Gronemeyer divided the hats and pairs of gloves donated by members and used to decorate Christmas trees at the Hastings Museum and Stuhr Museum. Gronemeyer delivered half of them to the Lincoln and Longfellow schools in Hastings, and Cheryl Schuett will deliver the other half to the Grand Island Public School administration office for distribution.

Sarah Nedrig was unable to attend but she sent the yearbook information for meetings from January to November 2022.

Rebecca Hobbler presented a reorganization plan for committees to merge with the officers.

Hesman-Krueger reminded members of the state convention scheduled for April 1-3 at the Ramada Inn in Grand Island. Registration forms will be available later.

The LCR game was played as a fund-raising activity for the DKG World Fellowship Fund.

The next meeting is planned for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Hy-Vee club room.

