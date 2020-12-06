Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

President Nancy Krueger presided over the Nov. 21 virtual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Cheryl Schuett, treasurer, reported there would be no reinstatement fee if a former member wanted to rejoin, just payment of membership dues.

Jenny Messerer read a thank-you received from a Hastings student after he received a gift card for shoes. The gift cards were purchased with monies received from an Esther Pilster grant.

The Leadership Development and Altruism Committee approved the donation of hats, mittens and gloves to students in need. It was amended to also include socks. Donations will be collected the first two weeks of December by Sue Gronemeyer of Hastings and Sarah Nedrig of Grand Island.

After more discussion, Gamma Chapter will be applying for the Esther Pilster grant. Application forms will be filled out by Colleen O’Neill, first vice-president.

Jan Heady, archives chair, presented a program celebrating Gamma Chapter’s 82nd birthday, by rereading minutes from the chapter’s first meeting, Nov. 19, 1938. The program in 1938 was a discussion of the groups’ constitution and by-laws.

Krueger remined members of the next online meeting, Jan. 16, 2021.