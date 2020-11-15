Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

President Nancy Krueger presided over the Oct. 17 online meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska State, of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.

Colleen O’Neill reminded members of the Esther Pilster Grant that was discussed at the last meeting. Membership decided to table the grant for the time being.

The group’s fall Leadership Development and Altruism Committee project was collecting paper items. Sarah Nedrig and Jenny Messerer collected items from members through Oct. 30 and distributed them to the schools.

Krueger appointed Nedrig to submit an article to the Nebraska DKG Quarterly pertaining to the chapter’s oldest member, Georgia Bishel, who was recently honored by receiving a red rose from the chapter.

O’Neill mentioned that member interests could be used as program ideas during spring.

O’Neill led a “visiting” time of what members enjoy about fall.

Krueger reminded members of the next online meeting scheduled for Nov. 21.