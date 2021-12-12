Tim Logue led Gateway Toastmasters’ Nov. 17 meeting, with the theme, “The end is just the new beginning.” Cindy Gabriel presented the invocation.
Arthur Wentz brought the word of the night, “adroit.” Several members used it throughout the meeting. Mary Ingram was adroit (clever or skillful) as the joke master.
First speaker, Mitch Nickerson, gave a presentation, “Keep Moving or You Won’t.” Mary Girard gave an emotional message about grief.
Table topic master was Courtney Richardson, who brought a playful approach to her questions, “Would you rather do this or that?” Wentz, Girard, Gabriel and Jackie Gfeller were brave souls with their responses. Ingram and Gfeller evaluated the speakers, while Wentz timed all elements of the meeting.
Toastmaster Ingram led the Dec. 1 meeting. The theme, “It’s A Surprise,” centered around celebrating member Jackie Gfeller’s birthday. Gfeller gave the invocation to begin the meeting and then learned she was the guest of honor.
Arthur Wentz introduced the word of the night, “eclectic.” Courtney Richardson was the joke master.
First speaker, Anita Lewandowski, gave a timely presentation about gift ideas. Gfeller followed with the presentation, “All Plans are Firm Until Changed.”
The table topic portion allowed members to voice their appreciation for Gfeller’s sense of humor and leadership. Cindy Gabriel served as the general evaluator for the meeting. Chris Waters and Richardson evaluated the speakers. Deb Jackson was the timer for the evening.
Luke Schuster attended the meeting as a guest.
A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.
For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.