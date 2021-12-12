Tim Logue led Gateway Toastmasters’ Nov. 17 meeting, with the theme, “The end is just the new beginning.” Cindy Gabriel presented the invocation.

Arthur Wentz brought the word of the night, “adroit.” Several members used it throughout the meeting. Mary Ingram was adroit (clever or skillful) as the joke master.

First speaker, Mitch Nickerson, gave a presentation, “Keep Moving or You Won’t.” Mary Girard gave an emotional message about grief.

Table topic master was Courtney Richardson, who brought a playful approach to her questions, “Would you rather do this or that?” Wentz, Girard, Gabriel and Jackie Gfeller were brave souls with their responses. Ingram and Gfeller evaluated the speakers, while Wentz timed all elements of the meeting.

Toastmaster Ingram led the Dec. 1 meeting. The theme, “It’s A Surprise,” centered around celebrating member Jackie Gfeller’s birthday. Gfeller gave the invocation to begin the meeting and then learned she was the guest of honor.

Arthur Wentz introduced the word of the night, “eclectic.” Courtney Richardson was the joke master.