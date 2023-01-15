Mitch Nickerson opened the Dec. 28 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. Mary Ingram served as toastmaster and her theme for the night was “Get out of Your Comfort Zone.”

Deb Jackson recited a prayer for her invocation. Word master was Mary Girard with her word, “kith.” Jackie Gfeller brought laughter to the group as joke master. Gerald Posey shared an original writing titled, “Two, Four, Eight.”

Nickerson led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Girard, Jackson and guest Mary Ann Ressel spoke off-the-cuff to address his questions.

Ingram served as general evaluator for the meeting. Arthur Wentz evaluated the speaker. Girard was the grammarian while Gfeller served as timer.

Jackie Gfeller was Toastmaster for the Jan. 4 meeting. Her theme was “The Urge to Purge.” For the invocation, Chris Waters shared a piece from a book he is reading.

Jerry Posey introduced the word of the night, “amalgam.” Mike Frank was the group’s joke master.

Mary Girard was a featured speaker for the evening. Anita Lewandowski shared an educational moment about speaking off-the-cuff.

Mary Ingram led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Waters, Frank and Posey addressed her questions with a one-to-two minute response.

Gfeller led the evaluation portion of the meeting. Waters evaluated the speaker. Mitch Nickerson gave the timing report, while Posey was the grammarian.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.