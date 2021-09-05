Tim Logue led the Aug. 18 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters with the theme, “Life Without Limits.”

Mary Ingram presented an invocation to remind members that laughter is always the best therapy. Courtney Richardson gave a presentation about peaches and life decisions. Jerry Posey evaluated the presentation.

Ingram led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Members are asked a question and they give a 1 to 2 minute response. Members Posey and Logue and guest Cindy Gabriel participated in the exercise.

Leading the Aug. 25 meeting was toastmaster Mitch Nickerson.

The theme for the night was “Providence.” The group exchanged powerful stories of how providence has impacted their lives. Anita Lewandowski presented the invocation.

“Obtrusive” was the word of the night. Arthur Wentz, president, made a presentation on the importance of taking time away from work to recharge. Deb Jackson evaluated the presentation. Jackie Gfeller led Table Topics with Ingram as timer.