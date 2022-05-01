Luke Schuster was toastmaster for the April 13 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. Tim Logue delivered a heartfelt prayer for his invocation. Chris Waters introduced the word of the night, “feudal.”

Deb Jackson brought humor to the meeting as joke master. Anita Lewandowski gave an entertaining presentation, “What’s in a Birthday.” Arthur Wentz followed with his speech, “Going Through Hell.”

Jackson presented the educational moment focusing on where to find topic ideas. Jerry Posey led the Table Topic questions, with members giving their response within a two-to-three minute time frame. CarrieLynn Peace, Wentz and Jackie Gfeller addressed his questions.

Mary Girard served as general evaluator. Mary Ingram and Courtney Richardson evaluated the speakers. Gfeller was the timer.

“New Beginnings” was the theme for the April 20 meeting. Mary Girard led the group as toastmaster. Luke Schuster gave the invocation and Deb Jackson introduced the word of the night, “imprimatur.”

Mitch Nickerson served as the joke master. Mary Ingram was the speaker, her topic was how to become a blogger on Medium. Carrielynn Peace presented the educational moment; her focus was authenticity.

Ingram led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Jackson, Peace and Jackie Gfeller addressed her questions.

Jackson served as the general evaluator. Nickerson evaluated the speaker. Cindy Gabriel was the timer for the meeting.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.