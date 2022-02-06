“Dare to be peculiar” was the theme for the Jan. 19 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters.
Mitch Nickerson led the group as toastmaster. Anita Lewandowski shared her invocation about how everything is a lesson. Cindy Gabriel introduced her word of the night, “adroit.” It was used throughout the evening. Deb Jackson served as the joke master!
Melissa Hall and Luke Schuster gave their ice breaker presentations. The ice breaker is the first formal presentation in the program, where members share something about themselves.
Mary Girard led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Jackson, Hall and Jerry Posey addressed her questions. This is always a great exercise to become better at speaking off the cuff.
Chris Waters served as the general evaluator. His responsibility is to evaluate the meeting as a whole. Then he calls in his team for specific duties. Tim Logue and Arthur Wentz evaluated the speakers. Jackie Gfeller reports on speakers’ time. Courtney Richardson concluded the evaluation portion by giving the grammarian report. She has been listening for filler words like “um” and “uh.” She also notes interesting words and phrases used during the meeting.
The focus for the Jan. 25 meeting was how to give an effective evaluation. Anita Lewandowski served as toastmaster. Melissa Hall gave the invocation. Deb Jackson introduced the word of the night, “bamboozle.”
Arthur Wentz was the joke master. Mitch Nickerson gave the presentation, “Most Difficult Challenge of All in Implementing Change.” Mary Ingram, Jackie Gfeller and Jackson gave their evaluations of the speech.
Lewandowski then opened the floor up for discussion of the evaluations. Points brought up were: Be specific about the things you liked about the presentation; don’t be afraid to note ways to improve the presentation; let the speaker know how their message made you feel.
Cindy Gabriel was the time keeper. Mary Girard concluded the evaluation portion by giving the grammarian report.
A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.
For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.