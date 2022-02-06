“Dare to be peculiar” was the theme for the Jan. 19 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters.

Mitch Nickerson led the group as toastmaster. Anita Lewandowski shared her invocation about how everything is a lesson. Cindy Gabriel introduced her word of the night, “adroit.” It was used throughout the evening. Deb Jackson served as the joke master!

Melissa Hall and Luke Schuster gave their ice breaker presentations. The ice breaker is the first formal presentation in the program, where members share something about themselves.

Mary Girard led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Jackson, Hall and Jerry Posey addressed her questions. This is always a great exercise to become better at speaking off the cuff.

Chris Waters served as the general evaluator. His responsibility is to evaluate the meeting as a whole. Then he calls in his team for specific duties. Tim Logue and Arthur Wentz evaluated the speakers. Jackie Gfeller reports on speakers’ time. Courtney Richardson concluded the evaluation portion by giving the grammarian report. She has been listening for filler words like “um” and “uh.” She also notes interesting words and phrases used during the meeting.