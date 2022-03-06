Mary Ingram was toastmaster for the Feb. 16 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. The theme was “You Are Worthy.” Tim Logue gave a thought-provoking invocation. Ingram introduced the words of the night, “meraki.”

Jerry Posey brought his humor to the room as joke master. Arthur Wentz shared life lessons he has learned from his pets. Luke Schuster gave an interesting look at self-esteem.

Logue led the Table Topic questions, where members give their response within a 2 to 3-minute time frame. Posey and Deb Jackson participated.

Jackie Gfeller was the general evaluator. Gfeller and Jackson evaluated the speakers. Courtney Richardson was the timer.

Leading the Feb. 23 meeting was Courtney Richardson. Her theme was “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” Cindy Gabriel gave an inspiring invocation. Melissa Hall introduced the word of the night, “elucidate.” Several members used it throughout the night.

Mitch Nickerson did not disappoint us as joke master. Gfeller shared an original poem titled “Legend of Bullfrog Moses.” Ingram presented an educational piece about how to land a Ted Talk. Arthur Wentz led the Table Topic questions. Jerry Posey, Chris Waters and Hall participated.

Anita Lewandowski served as general evaluator. Nickerson and Waters evaluated the speakers. Gabriel was the timer.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.