“Why Mistakes Matter” was the theme for Gateway Toastmasters’ Feb. 2 meeting. Mary Ingram led the group as toastmaster. Jackie Gfeller gave the invocation. Jerry Posey introduced the word of the night, “lyrical.”

Anita Lewandowski served as the joke master. Courtney Richardson and Deb Jackson were the speakers for the evening. Gfeller led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Mitch Nickerson, Posey and Lewandowski addressed her questions.

Ingram served as the general evaluator, calling on her team to complete the tasks. Tim Logue and Melissa Hall evaluated the speakers. Nickerson was the timer, while Posey served as the grammarian.

The Feb. 9 meeting was led by Posey. His theme for the night was “Bravery.” Arthur Wentz gave the invocation. Ingram introduced the word of the night, “derision.”

Cindy Gabriel shook the room with laughter with her jokes for the evening. Gfeller and Lewandowski inspired the group with their presentations. Ingram led the Table Topic questions, where members give their response within a 2 to 3 minute time frame. Wentz, Gabriel and Luke Schuster participated.