Toastmaster Chris Waters led the March 16 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters.

The theme for the night was “Freedom.” Courtney Richardson’s invocation was centered on being present. Luke Schuster introduced the word of the night, “unalienable.”

Art Wentz served as joke master. Cindy Gabriel presented a reading for her presentation. Deb Jackson asked the Table Topic questions, where members give their response within a two–to-three-minute time frame. Jerry Posey, Mary Ingram, Wentz and Richardson participated. Wentz gave his evaluation of Gabriel’s talk. Mitch Nickerson was the general evaluator for the meeting.

“Change” was the theme for the March 23 meeting. Mitch Nickerson led the group as toastmaster. Deb Jackson introduced the word of the night , “wend.” Chris Waters served as the joke master.

Mary Girard was the speaker for the evening as she spoke of lifelong friendships. Mary Ingram led the educational moment about how to create your introduction. Arthur Wentz led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Jackson, Girard and Jackie Gfeller addressed his questions.

Gfeller served as the general evaluator, calling on her team to complete the tasks. Luke Schuster evaluated the speaker. Waters was the timer, while Jackson served as the grammarian.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.