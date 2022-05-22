“Capturing the Moment” was the theme for the April 27 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. Cindy Gabriel led the group as toastmaster. Deb Jackson read an original poem for her invocation.

Luke Schuster provided the word of the night, “seize.” Jerry Posey served as the joke master. Courtney Richardson and Jackie Gfeller were the speakers for the evening.

Mary Girard led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Carrielynn Peace, Mitch Nickerson and Chris Waters spoke off the cuff to address her questions.

Arthur Wentz served as the general evaluator. Jackson and Waters evaluated the speakers. Mary Ingram was the timer while Wentz served as the grammarian.

The theme for the May 4 meeting was “Celebration.” Deb Jackson served as toastmaster. She gave a brief explanation of roles throughout the meeting for guest Kim Mortinson. Chris Waters gave the invocation.

Tim Logue introduced the word of the night, “weisenheimer.” Anita Lewandowski was joke master and Mitch Nickerson gave a presentation, “Intentional Good Intentions.” Jerry Posey presented an original piece, “Rage.” Table topic master for the night was Carrielynn Peace. Addressing her questions were Logue, Lewandowski and Mary Ingram.

Leading the evaluation portion of the meeting was Courtney Richardson. Speech evaluators were Luke Schuster and Arthur Wentz. Timer for the evening was Jackie Gfeller.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.