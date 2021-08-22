 Skip to main content
Gateway Toastmasters
Gateway Toastmasters

Mary Ingram was toastmaster for the Aug. 11 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters; her theme was “Fun and Games.”

Deb Jackson opened the meeting with a prayer for children starting the new school year. Mitch Nickerson introduced the word of the night, “progeny.” Speakers were Tim Logue and Jackie Gfeller.

Jerry Posey led Table Topics, with members Anita Lewandowski, Courtney Richardson and Nickerson answering the questions, along with guest Cindy Gabriel. Arthur Wentz led the evaluation portion of the meeting. The group was challenged with word games with prizes awarded.

Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

