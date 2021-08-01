 Skip to main content
Gateway Toastmasters
Gateway Toastmasters

Gateway Toastmasters members learn more than the art of public speaking.

Leading the July 7 meeting was Mitch Nickerson. The theme for the night was “Count Your Blessings.” Anita Lewandowski gave an inspiring presentation about how to turn scars into success.

Courtney Richardson asked some thought-provoking questions during the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Guest, Kelli Lepler, and members Mary Ingram, Jerry Posey, Jackie Gfeller and Arthur Wentz took part in this exercise to speak off the cuff with their spontaneous responses. A valuable portion of the meeting is when members give feedback to speakers about their presentations.

Toastmasters is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski 308-850-1480.

