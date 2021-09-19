Members of Gateway Toastmasters met Sept. 1, with Jackie Gfeller serving as toastmaster.

Mitch Nickerson presented the invocation. The word for the night was “lollygag.”

Anita Lewandowski led the Table Topics portion of the meeting, where members are asked a question and give a 1 to 2-minute response. The group shared stories of how they all have used their time unwisely. They also shared favorite stories from State Fair memories.

Guest Cindy Gabriel took part in the activities. Deb Jackson gave an overall evaluation of the meeting. The timer was Jerry Posey. President Arthur Wentz closed the meeting with an update on creating the club’s success plan.

Deb Jackson was toastmaster for Gateway Toastmasters’ Sept. 8 meeting. The theme for the night was “Words.”

Jackie Gfeller presented the invocation. The word of the night was “bonus."

Gabriel was a guest and served as the group’s joke master. Humor is a skill that members touch upon weekly.