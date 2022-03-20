Arthur Wentz served as toastmaster for Gateway Toastmasters’ March 2 meeting. His theme was “Forgiveness.” Cindy Gabriel gave a beautiful reading for her invocation. Courtney Richardson introduced the word of the night, “clemency.”

Anita Lewandowski left the group laughing as joke master. Mitch Nickerson gave a timely presentation about social media. Deb Jackson spoke from her heart about the assumptions we make about people when we first meet them.

Mary Girard led the Table Topic portion with some questions about forgiveness. Luke Schuster, Lewandowski and Nickerson participated. Mary Ingram was the general evaluator. Schuster and Wentz evaluated the speakers and Jackson was the timer.

Jackie Gfeller led the March 9 meeting. Her theme was “We Learn Best in Times of Joy!” Arthur Wentz led the group in prayer for his invocation. Mary Girard introduced the word of the night, “gratification.”

As Deb Jackson prepares for an upcoming speech contest, she gave her presentation based on feedback from last week’s evaluation. Anita Lewandowski presented an educational moment about tips for using Zoom. President Arthur Wentz surprised Lewandowski when he knocked at her door and presented her with an award for her recruiting skills. He did this on camera.

Courtney Richardson served as Table Topics master. She asked some thought provoking questions to Girard, Mary Ingram, Mitch Nickerson and future club member Carrielynn Peace. Luke Schuster served as general evaluator, Chris Waters as speech evaluator and Ingram as timer.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.