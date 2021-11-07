New members played key roles in Gateway Toastmasters’ Oct. 20 meeting. Deb Jackson served as the toastmaster. The meeting began with an invocation from Tim Logue. Word master was Jerry Posey. His word of the night was “capitulate,” which means to surrender. Chris Waters faced the challenge of making the group laugh with his jokes.

Cindy Gabriel was the first speaker. She delivered an ice-breaker speech to let the group know more about her life. Mitch Nickerson followed with a presentation about his experience as a blood donor.

Table topic master Mary Girard challenged Jackie Gfeller, Logue and Gabriel with her thought provoking questions. Mary Ingram and Gfeller gave feedback to the speakers.

The theme for the Oct. 27 meeting was “The Power in Asking.” Ingram was the toastmaster.

The meeting began with an invocation from Gfeller and Posey stirred up laughter with a joke. Girard with her ice-breaker speech was the first speaker.

Area director Andrew Wang was the second speaker. Originally from Taiwan, he introduced the idea of celebrating diversity by bringing clubs together via Zoom. Table topic master was Arthur Wentz. Logue led the evaluation portion of the meeting, with Courtney Richardson and Gfeller giving feedback to the speakers.