The theme for Gateway Toastmasters’ March 30 meeting was “Remember When.”

Deb Jackson led the group as toastmaster. Jackie Gfeller led the group in prayer for the invocation. Courtney Richardson introduced her word of the night, “chagrin.”

The meeting featured an unusual format; all members were invited to present a three-to-five minute reading. Some chose something from their favorite book while one member read from a Weekly Reader.

Chris Waters led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Jackson, Gfeller, Jackson, Mitch Nickerson and Mary Ingram addressed his questions. This is a great exercise to become comfortable speaking off the cuff.

Ingram served as timer, while Richardson concluded the evaluation portion by giving the grammarian report.

Mitch Nickerson served as toastmaster for the April 6 meeting. His theme for the night was “Travel.” Just by coincidence, a visitor from Australia, Melanie Cheong, was in attendance, to complement the theme.

Mary Ingram led the group in prayer for her invocation. Jerry Posey introduced the word of the night, “persistence.” Luke Schuster was the joke master.

Deb Jackson gave a presentation about the impact of being a part of Toastmasters can have. Courtney Richardson presented a culinary educational moment centered around using a knife. Nickerson was the Table Topics master. Responding to his questions were Jackie Gfeller, Anita Lewandowski and Cheong.

Arthur Wentz served as general evaluator and also as the speech evaluator. Gfeller was the timer.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.