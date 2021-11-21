Toastmaster Tim Logue led the Nov. 3 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. His theme for the night was “Choices in Life.”
Jerry Posey read an original thought-provoking piece for the invocation. Courtney Richardson told a few jokes to make members groan. Mary Girard introduced the word of the night, “innocuous,” which was used throughout the night.
Arthur Wentz was the first speaker. He shared some life experiences that taught him some valuable lessons. Second speaker, Jackie Gfeller, told a tall tale that was a “howling” good time!
Table topic master was Mary Ingram. Anita Lewandowski led the evaluation portion of the meeting, with Cindy Gabriel and Mitch Nickerson giving feedback to the speakers.
“Take Time to Thank our Veterans” was the theme for the Nov. 10 meeting. Arthur Wentz served as toastmaster. Mitch Nickerson presented the invocation. Girard demonstrated her sense of humor as the joke master.
Deb Jackson presented the word of the night, “bevy.” First speaker, Jerry Posey, read an original piece about the change of weather. Ingram was the second speaker. She laid out the steps necessary to create a marketing message.
Table topic master was Mitch Nickerson. Addressing his questions were Posey, Jackson and Jackie Gfeller. Courtney Richardson was the general evaluator, while Logue assisted. To keep the meeting on schedule, Gfeller was the timer.
A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.
For Zoom meeting information, contact Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Lewandowski 308-850-1480.