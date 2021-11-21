Toastmaster Tim Logue led the Nov. 3 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. His theme for the night was “Choices in Life.”

Jerry Posey read an original thought-provoking piece for the invocation. Courtney Richardson told a few jokes to make members groan. Mary Girard introduced the word of the night, “innocuous,” which was used throughout the night.

Arthur Wentz was the first speaker. He shared some life experiences that taught him some valuable lessons. Second speaker, Jackie Gfeller, told a tall tale that was a “howling” good time!

Table topic master was Mary Ingram. Anita Lewandowski led the evaluation portion of the meeting, with Cindy Gabriel and Mitch Nickerson giving feedback to the speakers.

“Take Time to Thank our Veterans” was the theme for the Nov. 10 meeting. Arthur Wentz served as toastmaster. Mitch Nickerson presented the invocation. Girard demonstrated her sense of humor as the joke master.