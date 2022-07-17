Deb Jackson led the group as toastmaster for the June 22 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. The theme was “Summertime.” Chris Waters read a piece from the book “Psycho-Cybernetics” for his invocation.

Courtney Richardson provided the word of the night, “chuffed.” Being a small group, everyone came prepared with a joke. All members told a short personal summertime story. Mitch Nickerson timed each presentation. Mary Ingram gave a general evaluation of the entire meeting. Richardson was the grammarian.

July 6 kicked off the 2022-23 year with the new team of officers. Sargent at Arms Mary Girard opened the meeting with the group’s mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Serving as toastmaster was Luke Schuster. Chris Waters read a piece from John Maxwell about focusing less on ourselves and more on others. Mitch Nickerson entertained the group with a child’s perspective of God.

Courtney Richardson provided the word of the night, “fortuitous.” Mary Girard and Jackie Gfeller were the speakers for the evening.

Arthur Wentz led the Table Topic session. Mary Ingram, Richardson and Jerry Posey spoke off the cuff to address his questions about celebrating the Fourth of July.

Ingram led the evaluation portion of the meeting. Waters and Nickerson evaluated the speakers. Wentz was the timer while Richardson served as the grammarian.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.