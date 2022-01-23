Gateway Toastmasters kicked off 2022 with a New Year’s celebration on Jan. 5 led by Anita Lewandowski. Her theme was “It’s a new year – get in gear!” Luke Schuster’s invocation challenged everyone’s perspective on New Year’s resolutions.

Deb Jackson introduced her word of the night, “rejuvenate.” Chris Waters gave everyone a reason to laugh as joke master! Every member took the floor to share their thoughts about resolutions and if they had one for 2022. Schuster, Jackson, Waters, Mitchell Nickerson, Jerry Posey, Courtney Richardson, Jackie Gfeller, Mary Ingram and guest, Melissa Hall all participated.

No formal evaluations were done. Ingram gave the grammarian report, while Nickerson served as timer for the evening.

The Jan. 12 meeting was led by Arthur Wentz. His focus was the upcoming contests. The club contest will be in February. The winner of that contest will move on to the area contest in March.

Ingram’s invocation shared blessings for the coming year. Jerry Posey introduced the words of the night, “flammable” and “inflammable,” and discussed how they have different meanings.