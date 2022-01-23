Gateway Toastmasters kicked off 2022 with a New Year’s celebration on Jan. 5 led by Anita Lewandowski. Her theme was “It’s a new year – get in gear!” Luke Schuster’s invocation challenged everyone’s perspective on New Year’s resolutions.
Deb Jackson introduced her word of the night, “rejuvenate.” Chris Waters gave everyone a reason to laugh as joke master! Every member took the floor to share their thoughts about resolutions and if they had one for 2022. Schuster, Jackson, Waters, Mitchell Nickerson, Jerry Posey, Courtney Richardson, Jackie Gfeller, Mary Ingram and guest, Melissa Hall all participated.
No formal evaluations were done. Ingram gave the grammarian report, while Nickerson served as timer for the evening.
The Jan. 12 meeting was led by Arthur Wentz. His focus was the upcoming contests. The club contest will be in February. The winner of that contest will move on to the area contest in March.
Ingram’s invocation shared blessings for the coming year. Jerry Posey introduced the words of the night, “flammable” and “inflammable,” and discussed how they have different meanings.
Mary Girard shared her pirate humor with the group. Tim Logue gave a formal presentation about his recent trip to Florida, where his daughter and her dance team entertained 60,000 sports fans during the halftime show.
Chris Waters asked the Table Topic questions, where members give their response within a two-to-three minute time frame. Wentz, Posey and Jackie Gfeller participated. Mitch Nickerson gave his evaluation of Logue’s talk. Courtney Richardson was the general evaluator for the meeting.
A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.
For Zoom meeting information, contact Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.