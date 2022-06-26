Arthur Wentz served as toastmaster for the June 8 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. “Life’s Fun Moments” was the theme. Deb Jackson read a prayer for her invocation.

Mary Girard provided the word of the night, “loquacious.” Mitch Nickerson served as the joke master. Carrielynn Peace and Chris Waters were the speakers for the evening.

Anita Lewandowski led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Jerry Posey, Nickerson, Girard and Jackson spoke off the cuff to address her questions.

Mary Ingram served as the general evaluator. Courtney Richardson and Jackie Gfeller evaluated the speakers. Posey was the timer while Girard served as the grammarian.

“Simplify” was the theme for the June 15 meeting. Mitch Nickerson led the group as toastmaster. Mary Ingram challenged everyone to find one area in their life to declutter for her invocation.

Jackie Gfeller provided the word of the night, “store/storage.” Arthur Wentz served as the joke master. Deb Jackson and Jerry Posey were the speakers for the evening.

Gfeller led the Table Topic session. Courtney Richardson, Ingram and Posey spoke off the cuff to address her questions.

Nickerson led the evaluation portion of the meeting. Chris Waters and Wentz evaluated the speakers. Richardson was the timer while Gfeller served as the grammarian.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.