“Harvest of Sunshine” was the theme for the Oct. 6 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. Arthur Wentz was the toastmaster.

Newest member, Cindy Gabriel, read a beautiful story to welcome the group. Word of the night was “reap.” Members are challenged to use the word throughout the meeting.

Wentz gave the group a reason to laugh as the joke master. Speakers were Jackie Gfeller and Jerry Posey. Deb Jackson led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Courtney Richardson was the general evaluator. Those assisting were Mitch Nickerson, Chris Waters and Mary Ingram.

Jerry Posey served as toastmaster for the group’s Oct. 13 meeting, which began with a prayerful invocation from Jackie Gfeller.

Word master Deb Jackson introduced “mettle ” as the word of the night.

Courtney Richardson was the speaker for the evening. The Table Topic master was Cindy Gabriel. Her questions were addressed by Jackson, Gfeller and Posey.

Ingram gave a general evaluation of the meeting and Nickerson evaluated the speaker. It is the constructive feedback that fuels the learning for club members.