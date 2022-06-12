Toastmaster Jackie Gfeller led the May 25 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. The theme for the night was “Home is Where the Heart Is.” Carrielynn Peace gave a moving invocation. Courtney Richardson introduced the words of the night, “lugubrious” — looking or sounding sad.

Mary Girard, as the joke master, had the group laughing! Mary Ingram spoke about research she is doing for Volunteer Nebraska, to better serve children of Nebraska. Jerry Posey asked the Table Topic questions, where members give their response within a two-to-three minute time frame. Gfeller, Peace and Richardson participated.

Mitch Nickerson gave his evaluation of Ingram’s talk. Cindy Gabriel was the general evaluator for the meeting.

Toastmaster for the June 1 meeting was Jerry Posey. Mitch Nickerson presented a heartfelt invocation. Carrielynn Peace introduced the word of the night, "apricate.”

Chris Waters served as the joke master. Arthur Wentz and Jackie Gfeller were the speakers for the evening.

Peace led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Her questions brought in the word of the night. Mary Ingram, Luke Schuster and Waters spoke off the cuff to address her questions.

Anita Lewandowski served as the general evaluator. Nickerson and Schuster evaluated the speakers. Ingram was the timer. A special guest in attendance was District Director Keith Jones.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.