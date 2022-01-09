The Dec. 22 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters was a demonstration of how to operate when unexpected things happen. Vice president of education Jackie Gfeller opened the meeting.
Mary Girard presented the invocation, and Arthur Wentz introduced the word of the night, “enigma.” Jerry Posey found humor in our winter weather.
Gfeller led the table topics portion of the meeting. Members volunteer to address a question and their response should be between one to two minutes. Learning to speak off the cuff can be stressful. Posey, Tim Logue and Mitch Nickerson responded.
Toastmaster Deb Jackson arrived and took charge of the meeting. She introduced Anita Lewandowski, first speaker, who shared some special Christmas memories. Cindy Gabriel gave an informative presentation about 4-H. Mary Ingram served as the general evaluator, and Logue and Gfeller evaluated the speakers. Chris Waters was the timer for the evening.
Wentz gave the grammarian report. He notes who used the word enigma and highlights any words or phrases that enhanced a member’s message. He also listens for filler words such as “uh” or “um” or an excess use of the words “and ” or “so.”
Gateway Toastmasters’ Dec. 29 meeting followed a Christmas celebration led by Gfeller. Her theme was “Ho! Ho! Ho! How did it go?”
Courtney Richardson gave the invocation and Ingram introduced her word of the night, “envelop.”
Every member was asked to share their holiday experience. Wentz, Luke Schuster, Mitchell Nickerson, Cindy Gabriel, Posey, Ingram and Gfeller all participated. No formal evaluations were done. Ingram gave the grammarian report.
A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.
For Zoom meeting information contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.