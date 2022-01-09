The Dec. 22 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters was a demonstration of how to operate when unexpected things happen. Vice president of education Jackie Gfeller opened the meeting.

Mary Girard presented the invocation, and Arthur Wentz introduced the word of the night, “enigma.” Jerry Posey found humor in our winter weather.

Gfeller led the table topics portion of the meeting. Members volunteer to address a question and their response should be between one to two minutes. Learning to speak off the cuff can be stressful. Posey, Tim Logue and Mitch Nickerson responded.

Toastmaster Deb Jackson arrived and took charge of the meeting. She introduced Anita Lewandowski, first speaker, who shared some special Christmas memories. Cindy Gabriel gave an informative presentation about 4-H. Mary Ingram served as the general evaluator, and Logue and Gfeller evaluated the speakers. Chris Waters was the timer for the evening.

Wentz gave the grammarian report. He notes who used the word enigma and highlights any words or phrases that enhanced a member’s message. He also listens for filler words such as “uh” or “um” or an excess use of the words “and ” or “so.”